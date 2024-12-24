عربي


Al-Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Azerbaijan's Ambassador

12/24/2024 11:01:21 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met Tuesday with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Qatar Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev, on the end of his tenure. HE al-Muraikhi thanked the ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties. (QNA)

