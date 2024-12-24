Mission-Driven Hiring: How European Recruiters Help UAE Become A Gaming Capital

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mission Hire , a European recruiting agency focused on game development hiring, aims to help gaming studios from the UAE enhance their expertise and attract professionals from Eastern Europe, as Dubai seeks to create over 30,000 new jobs in its mission to become a global gaming capital.











Extensive network, knowledge, and proprietary technologies allow Mission Hire to unleash the region's full potential in the gaming sector and assist local companies in connecting with prominent creators and tech experts from Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and other countries. Eastern Europe is home to such gaming giants as Wargaming, CD Project RED, GSC Game World, 4A Games, etc., which produced global hits like World of Tanks, Cyberpunk 2077, the Witcher, S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Metro 2033, and others.

Mission Hire will support UAE-based companies in attracting developers, artists, designers, and managers, combining hands-on expertise and proprietary technological innovations. With the AI-powered solution, Mission AI Hire, currently being developed in the UAE under the supervision of Marina Mendeleva, founder of Mission Hire, the company strives to help recruiters make informed decisions about hiring artistic talent to suit the specific needs of the company.





“The UAE has only kicked off into the gaming industry, and to truly thrive, local studios must embrace international expertise. Collaborating with seasoned professionals from Eastern Europe and other prominent markets will help accelerate the region's growth and enrich the local talent pool. These are essential conditions to get competitive on a global scale,” said Marina Mendeleva , CEO of Mission Hire.

Despite the abundant resources, gaming studios in the UAE have yet to find a distinctive style that would resonate with both local and global audiences. By connecting founders with foreign CG artists, designers, and tech experts, Mission Hire contributes to helping the UAE's gaming industry discover its unique voice, based on the region's cultural heritage in combination with modern gameplay mechanics.

Mission Hire is a European recruiting agency, which has headhunted over 550 professionals for Gamedev and IT clients since 2019. Represented in Dubai, Riga, and Warsaw, the Mission Hire team quickly finds experienced and cool game development and IT professionals globally: from junior/middle to C-level. The agency has worked with the leaders of the gaming industry, such as Wargaming, MY, Gcore, Lokalise, Azur Games, and promising indie studios.

