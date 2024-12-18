HDFC Bank And DPIIT Join Forces To Support Startups With Customised Financial Solutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a strategic partnership with HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector by assets, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to empower the nation's startup ecosystem with comprehensive and services.

The collaborative initiative aims to strengthen the startup landscape by providing holistic support through knowledge sharing, mentorship, and capacity-building programs.

By fostering an environment of innovation and growth, the partnership seeks to address critical challenges faced by emerging businesses in India.

Under the agreement, startups will receive access to customised banking and financial products tailored to their specific operational requirements.

These specialised services will include critical financial support mechanisms such as working capital solutions, enhanced credit access, and sophisticated cash flow management strategies.

Moreover, startups will benefit from HDFC Bank's extensive network and resources, enabling them to scale operations, attract investments, and establish a more robust market presence.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Startup India, highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration. He emphasised that India's startup ecosystem represents the cornerstone of the nation's innovation-driven economy, and empowering entrepreneurs remains a top priority for DPIIT.

The strategic alliance with HDFC Bank is viewed as a crucial step in removing economic bottlenecks and generating meaningful solutions across multiple sectors.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India, described the partnership as a path-breaking initiative to bolster support for startups.

By leveraging HDFC Bank's expertise and resources, the collaboration aims to provide startups with seamless financial services and innovative solutions that address critical challenges in funding and financial management.

Sunali Rohra, Head of Government & Institutional Business, Start-ups & Gig Banking, HDFC Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that it will enable DPIIT-supported startups to access a customised suite of products designed to accelerate their growth trajectory.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in supporting India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, demonstrating a committed approach to nurturing innovative businesses and driving economic development.

(KNN Bureau)