Longtime Blaze Pizza Franchisee Goes All In With New 25-Unit Southern California Agreement

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza , a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining scene known for its Fast Fire'd artisanal pizza, announces a 25-unit expansion agreement with longtime franchisee SoCal Blazers, Inc., led by Reza Medali, Mehdi Khosh and Ryan Khosh. The agreement spans Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, San Bernadino, Riverside, Orange, and San Diego.

Medali, a Blaze franchisee for over a decade, currently operates 21 locations in the region. The agreement includes the opening of four new restaurants in 2025.

“Blaze Pizza sets the standard for Fast Fire'd artisanal pizza, with an unbeatable menu and a leadership team that truly supports its franchisees,” said Medali.“I'm thrilled to bring even more Blaze locations to Southern California, a region that already embraces Blaze's bold flavors and exceptional dining experience.”

“Reza and his team exemplify what it means to be exceptional operators, and we couldn't be more excited to champion their continued success with Blaze,” said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza.“Franchisees like Reza are the driving force behind Blaze Pizza's status as the leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, and their passion fuels our growth and innovation every day.”

At Blaze Pizza, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 fresh ingredients, including grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, hand-torn basil, and our signature spicy sweet and balsamic drizzles. It all starts with our dough, made fresh in-house daily and never frozen, ensuring every crust is the perfect foundation. Beyond pizza, Blaze offers Fast Fire'd Meatballs, fresh salads, cheesy breads, and indulgent desserts, making it easy to enjoy a meal that's as fresh and flavorful as it is satisfying.

Blaze Pizza is currently seeking experienced, qualified multi-unit franchisees globally and in markets throughout the U.S. Visit BlazeFranchising.com for more information about development opportunities and stay connected with @BlazePizza on all social media platforms.

