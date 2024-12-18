UK-Sure Expands Into Home Care Insurance With Affordable, Tailored Home Care Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nuno MendesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UK Sure, a customer-focused insurance broker, is delighted to announce its entry into the home care insurance market. With a focus on affordability and bespoke cover, UK Sure aims to address the unique challenges faced by care homes across the UK.Building on years of experience supporting insurance needs in a variety of sectors, UK Sure's new offering covers a wide range of care settings, including nursing homes, dementia care homes, supported living and more. By partnering with top insurers such as Aviva and Markel, UK Sure provides cover for physical assets, financial losses, liabilities and more under one policy.“We're really proud to be entering the home care insurance market,” said Nuno Mendes, Managing Director of UK Sure.“We want to reward well-run care homes with fair, affordable pricing and give them the peace of mind to focus on delivering great care.”UK Sure's care home insurance reduces the complexity of high-risk industries and protects care homes and their staff.Key features include:Liability cover, including treatment risk and medical malpractice.Building and contents insurance for residential settings.Additional benefits such as abuse cover and indemnity insurance.Since 2019 UK Sure has simplified the insurance process and the new offering continues this. Care home owners can get a personalised quote in minutes through UK Sure's online platform. Find out more about UK Sure's care home insurance by visiting their Care Home Insurance page.

