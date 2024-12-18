Israeli Occupation Kills 38 Palestinians, Injures 203 Others In Gaza Strip
GAZA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian health authorities in the Gaza Strip declared on Wednesday that the Israeli Occupation forces killed 38 Palestinians and wounded 203 others in the past 24 hours.
In a press release, the authorities revealed that the new massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces put the numbers of dead and injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, at 45,097 and 107,244 respectively.
The last hours in the Gaza Strip saw the targeting of the displaced camps in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Kamal Adwan hospitals, in addition to residential areas and homes. (end)
