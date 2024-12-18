Adani Foundation at ACC Salai Banwa empowers 50 women in Varanasi with KPO skills

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18 December 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, in collaboration with the Adani Foundation, is empowering women in rural Varanasi through its Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) at ACC Salai Banwa. The initiative recently achieved a significant milestone with the placement of 50 trained women at Indivillage, a knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) enterprise, enabling financial independence and community upliftment.



The ASDC’s focused training programs equip women with essential technical, communication, and industry-specific skills, preparing them for roles in data processing, market analytics, and customer support. This initiative is fostering sustainable growth while creating opportunities for women to thrive in the digital economy.



Among the beneficiaries is Sandhya Verma, who comes from a farming family in Seva Puri, Varanasi. With the support of ASDC’s KPO training program, Sandhya secured a job at Indivillage, allowing her to contribute to her family’s financial stability. “Getting a job in Varanasi has been life-changing. This Diwali, I gifted my parents new clothes and contributed to the family celebrations, bringing joy to us all,” she shared.



This initiative underscores ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering women, ensuring a brighter future for individuals and their communities in rural Varanasi and beyond.

