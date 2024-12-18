Archireef And Swire Bulk Launch Nature-Based Coral Restoration Research Project In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Restoring coral reefs through advanced 3D-printing with Archireef

Swire Bulk Pte Ltd (Swire Bulk) and Archireef announce the launch of a new coral restoration research project in Singapore.

- Vriko Yu, Archireef CEO and co-founderSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Archireef, a leading nature-tech company specialising in marine ecosystem restoration , and Swire Bulk Pte Ltd (Swire Bulk), a leading vessel owner and operator in the dry bulk geared sector, today announced the launch of a new coral restoration research project in Singapore. This collaboration, conducted in cooperation with Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) and the Reef Ecology Lab at the National University of Singapore (NUS), aims to test the efficacy of restoring coral reefs through advanced 3D-printing technology to support biodiversity and ecosystem resilience through Nature-based Solutions.Despite its relatively small size, Singapore has always been a global leader in nature restoration and conservation. The project is to be based at the reefs of the Sisters' Islands Marine Park located along the western coast of St. John's Island, and will use Archireef's pioneering 3D-printed terracotta Reef TilesTM. Designed specifically for coral attachment and growth, these innovative tiles enable rapid coral restoration in areas affected by environmental stress. Swire Bulk's involvement in the project underscores the company's commitment to sustainable marine ecosystems and corporate responsibility in coastal restoration.“We are thrilled to work alongside Swire Bulk, NUS and NParks in advancing marine ecosystem restoration in Singapore,” said Archireef CEO and co-founder, Vriko Yu.“Our technology offers a scalable, nature-based solution that not only aids in coral growth but also enhances biodiversity. This research-focused project not only aims to restore corals but also generate valuable data on coral growth and resilience under varying environmental conditions.”As the world's oceans face rising threats from climate change and human activity, coral reefs, a crucial part of marine biodiversity, are especially vulnerable. Through this partnership, Swire Bulk will assist with logistical expertise and operational support, facilitating the deployment of Archireef's Reef TilesTM in Singapore's waters."Environmental challenges have become more complicated today and Swire Bulk is committed to be part of the solution. As stakeholders in the maritime sector, we recognise the importance of preserving our oceans, and we are proud to be part of a project that aligns with our core values and supports the health of marine environments,” said Peter Norborg, Swire Bulk's CEO.“Together with Archireef, we strive to achieve a measurable and positive impact on Singapore's coastal resilience and biodiversity. This initiative complements the Swire Group Charitable Trust's existing efforts in the region with the Swire Institute of Marine Science, which was established in Hong Kong as a leading research facility.”The Archireef-Swire Bulk collaboration, with cooperation with NParks and NUS, represents a forward-looking approach to ocean conservation and sustainability. This project is expected to provide a replicable model for coral restoration in urban coastal areas, serving as a foundation for future coral restoration initiatives across the region. NParks will support the initiative by providing access to the Sisters' Islands Marine Park for the research project and assessing the project's impact on local marine ecosystems, whilst NUS will drive local research to improve marine health through Nature-based Solutions.For media inquiries, please contact:Archireef: Flo Janin - Email: ... - Phone: +33 7 87 62 37 36Swire Bulk: Grace Wong - Email: ... - Phone: +65 8111 5807About Archireef:Archireef is a nature-tech company delivering climate resilience and adaptation through Nature-based Solutions (NbS). The company operates its own eco-engineering factories and aims to restore 125 hectares of marine ecosystems by 2030. Archireef is also pioneering the development of biodiversity credits derived from marine ecosystem restoration.About Swire Bulk:Swire Bulk, the specialist bulk trading arm of the multinational Swire Group, is a leading vessel owner and operator in the dry bulk geared sector with a trading fleet of around 125 Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax vessels controlled by six commercial offices around the world. Its global headquarters is situated in Singapore. Swire Bulk operates one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets on the water. With a diversified cargo base and a balanced vessel operating mix between owned and chartered tonnage, Swire Bulk is well-placed to be a long-term partner of choice for its global customers and deliver market-leading, innovative, and sustainable freight solutions.About NParks:The National Parks Board (NParks) is responsible for enhancing and managing the urban ecosystems of our City in Nature, which includes the Sisters' Islands Marine Park. We are the lead agency for greenery, biodiversity conservation, and wildlife and animal health, welfare and management. We also work closely with the community to enhance the quality of our living environment. NParks has developed an urban biodiversity conservation model, which aims to conserve representative ecosystems in land-scarce Singapore. NParks also monitors and coordinates measures to enhance the presence of biodiversity in our urban landscape.About the Reef Ecology Lab at NUS:The Reef Ecology Lab, hosted by the Faculty of Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), conducts research on the diversity, ecology and restoration of coral reef ecosystems in Singapore and the Southeast Asian region. The Lab Is interested in understanding the diversity of corals and reef-associated organisms using integrative molecular, morphological and phylogenetic methods. The aim is to apply this research to support coral reef restoration and integrated coastal management.

