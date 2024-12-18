Two busiest container ports in US report significant growth in cargo volumes for November

(MENAFN) The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, the two busiest container ports in the United States, reported significant growth in cargo volumes for November, reflecting robust trade activity despite concerns over the potential imposition of new tariffs on foreign imports under Donald Trump’s second term. Both ports credited the dedication of their workforce and operational partners for their record-breaking performances.



The Port of Los Angeles processed 884,315 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, marking a 16-percent increase compared to the same period last year. Cumulatively, the port has handled nearly 9.38 million TEUs in 2024, up 19 percent from 2023. It is poised to surpass 10 million TEUs by the end of the year for only the second time in its 117-year history. Executive Director Gene Seroka praised the collective efforts of workers and partners, noting their critical role in achieving this milestone.



The neighboring Port of Long Beach also posted record-breaking numbers, processing 884,154 TEUs in November, a 20.9-percent increase year-on-year. By year-end, the port expects to move 9.6 million TEUs, surpassing its previous record set during the pandemic surge in 2021. This growth reflects strong retail demand, as businesses continue to restock inventory and prepare for the holiday season.



Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal highlighted the ports' contributions to ensuring a steady flow of goods to meet consumer needs. “Retailers are keeping shelves stocked, and shoppers are able to purchase gifts for the holidays thanks to the outstanding efforts by our dedicated workforce and terminal operators,” she said. Looking ahead, Lowenthal emphasized the port's commitment to exceptional service and advancing sustainability initiatives in the coming year.

