Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2024 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% From 2022 To 2031, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis and the Household Vacuum Cleaners size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global household vacuum cleaners market generated $15,313.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $29,133.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample PDF :DriversProduct innovation in swimwearGrowth in demand for luxury swimwear by womenGrowth in interest in swimming as a fitness and recreational activityExpansion in the product line and innovations in men's swimwearIncorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabricsIntroduction of multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwearRestraintsVolatility in raw material pricesThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global household vacuum cleaners market based on product, type, sales type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on product, the canister segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the robotic segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The upright, central, drum, wet/dry and others segments are also analyzed through the report.Procure Complete Report (129 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Based on type, the cordless segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the corded segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on sales type, the offline segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the online segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031.Based on region, the market in Asia-pacific was the largest in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue. Simultaneously the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.Enquire before buying:The key players of the global household vacuum cleaners market analyzed in the research include Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Electrolux AB, Haier, Electronics Group Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bissell, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods DomainBaby Sleepwear MarketBaby Care Products Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.