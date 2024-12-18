Escalating conflict between Israeli politicians, military leaders prompts warnings from various groups

(MENAFN) The escalating conflict between Israeli politicians and military leaders has prompted warnings from various groups, including the media, about the potential for deep divisions within the and security institutions. outlets have focused on a growing campaign of incitement against Attorney General Gali Berav Mayara, with some former officials warning that this could lead to an unprecedented internal crisis. A clip from National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir circulated, showing him congratulating coalition partners on agreeing to dismiss the attorney general. He noted that support for this decision spanned from the Likud party to the ultra-Orthodox factions, and he announced that a formal proposal to dismiss Mayara would be made at the next cabinet session.



Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert voiced strong concerns about the incitement campaign, drawing parallels to the events leading up to the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. He emphasized that ministers and Knesset members calling the attorney general a traitor were playing with fire and could incite violent action. Opposition leader Benny Gantz criticized the government's focus on what he described as the "eighth front" against the army and security services, warning that it was undermining national unity.



The recently proposed Feldstein law, which would limit judicial powers, has sparked criticism within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Military spokesman Daniel Hagari called the law "very dangerous," while Likud MK Nassim Faturi dismissed the military's concerns, arguing that the law's opponents were harming soldiers, not protecting them. Reserve Brigadier General Doron Avital, a former elite commander, warned that reducing military capabilities would create a dangerous gap, potentially leading to a collapse similar to the one Israel experienced during the October 7 attack.



Hebrew media outlets, including Kan 11, noted that the differences between politicians and generals had reached a critical point, transforming the crisis from a political dispute into an existential threat. The loss of trust between the government and security establishment could lead to the collapse of Israel's entire system. International media also covered the shift in Israeli priorities regarding the Gaza conflict, highlighting growing indifference to the war and the failed hostage deal. In Haaretz, an article pointed out that most Israelis have either accepted or remained silent about the government's approach to controlling Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, suggesting a lack of significant public opposition to occupation policies.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006751