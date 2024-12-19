Ajay Devgn-Starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Books Nov 14, 2025 Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to release on November 14, 2025. The makers of the made the official announcement about the film's release on Thursday.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, and promises an exciting storyline brimming with humor, romance, and family drama.

Fans of the hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De can rejoice as the sequel intends to deliver a fresh, exciting twist to the original's heartwarming narrative, offering audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions. It is being filmed across Punjab, Mumbai and London.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De' which starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul. In the first part of the franchise, chaos occurs when a middle-aged NRI and would-be divorcé is smitten by a young woman almost half his age and introduces her to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

The story of 'De De Pyaar De 2' reportedly takes off from where the previous film left off. As Ashish Mehra, the 55-year-old NRI investor in London who falls in love with 31-year-old independent girl Ayesha, and develops a serious relationship of living together. Ashish then decides to meet Ayesha's family to get their approval, after having previously received his own family's approval (in De De Pyaar De). What follows is a case of hilarious one-upmanship between Ashish and Ayesha's father.

The film's script was finalized in August 2023, while the official announcement was made in March 2024. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma replacing Akiv Ali.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.