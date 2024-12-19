Turkey develops in huge computing with strategies for superconducting chip manufacturing

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed Turkey’s aspiring strategies to create a superconducting chip manufacturing facility, representing a huge jump in the countries huge computing abilities.



Conveying comments Wednesday at the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) Science Awards Ceremony conducted in the capital of Turkey, Leader Erdogan highlighted the strategic significance of huge technologies in designing the international future.



“With this critical advancement in quantum computing, we aim to position Türkiye as a key player on the global stage,” he noted, highlighting that certain advances symbolize the nation’s purpose to lead in cutting-edge technological fields.



The arranged superconducting chip facility is going to be instrumental in manufacturing the high-performance processors crucial for following-generation huge computers.



“Our forthcoming superconducting chip production facility will pave the way for developing higher-capacity quantum computers,” the leader noted.



Leader Erdogan labelled this idea as a changing step, elaborating how huge computers can address main complicated issues in short time -- issues that regular supercomputers might spend several years to resolve.

