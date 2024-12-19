Pro-Kremlin media shares fake video of American show hosts laughing about the combat losses of the Ukrainian army

(MENAFN) Pro-Kremlin news, Telegram channels, and YouTube bots are distributing a fake claiming that reporters from an American TV laughed in a live show about the battle losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



This claim is totally fake. The video contains hosts from Good Day Sacramento, a morning show broadcast on the local TV channel KMAX, part of the CBS News network. nevertheless, Good Day Sacramento is an entertainment show concentrating on cheerful news about city events, with no talks of political or military topics.



Russian propagandists edited one of the show's episodes, changing the subtitles and the content presented on a studio monitor. The original video was created in December 2019, as demonstrated by the New Year decorations in the studio, which include garlands on the Christmas trees. These decorations mirror those in the phony film, however the current year's Christmas decor on Good Day Sacramento has distinguishing details, such as a giant Grinch mask that is missing from the doctored movie.



MENAFN19122024000045016953ID1109010322