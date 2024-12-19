HIL: 'Jr Asia Cup Was A Huge Confidence Booster', Says Odisha Forward Kanika

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Rising star of Indian hockey, Kanika Siwach, is excited to ply her trade in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) with Odisha Warriors. After a performance in the recently concluded Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024, where she netted eight goals in as many games to finish as the second top scorer for champions India and the fourth overall, Kanika is eager to transition from the junior ranks to the senior stage in this prestigious league.

Reflecting on her journey from the Junior Asia Cup to the HIL, Kanika expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled about this transition. Playing alongside such talented players and learning from experienced seniors and coaches is something I've been looking forward to. This is a new journey for me, and I'm eager to grow through it."

Having scored eight goals in the Junior Asia Cup, the 19-year-old forward believes her recent success has bolstered her confidence for the HIL. "The Junior Asia Cup was a huge confidence booster. The experience I gained there will be invaluable as I prepare for this next challenge in the Hockey India League," she remarked.

Joining the Odisha Warriors, Kanika is excited to contribute to the team's success. "I feel fortunate to be part of a team like Odisha Warriors, which has some incredible players and coaches. I'm ready to give my best and take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase what we, as women players, are capable of," she added.

Known for her goal-scoring prowess, Kanika emphasised the importance of teamwork in maintaining her form. "Scoring in hockey is always a team effort. Trusting my teammates and working together will be key to continuing my scoring streak in the HIL," she explained.

Adapting to the fast-paced and dynamic format of the HIL is a challenge Kanika welcomes with open arms. She credits the guidance of senior players and coaches in helping her prepare. "I plan to lean on the advice of experienced players and our coaches, who are helping us adjust to the league's dynamic nature. Their support will be crucial in my role as a striker," she noted.

Kanika is particularly excited about the significance of the first-ever Women's HIL for the sport in India. "This league is a game-changer for Indian women's hockey. It's a fantastic platform for junior players like me to learn and grow. I'm really excited to be a part of such a historic moment," she said.

With her focus firmly set on maintaining the momentum from the Junior Asia Cup, Kanika shared her plans to bring that experience into the HIL. "Our Junior Asia Cup win gave us confidence and taught us a lot about mental toughness. I'm ready to carry that energy into the HIL and make the most of it," she commented.

As she gears up for the league, Kanika is focused on becoming the best version of herself. "Every day is a learning process. My goal is to improve continuously and to apply everything I've learned on the field while gaining more knowledge throughout this journey," she explained.

When asked about her personal goals for the HIL, Kanika expressed her desire to soak in as much experience as possible. "Playing alongside top international players is a great opportunity for growth. My personal goal is to learn from every moment and emerge as a better player," she said.

Finally, Kanika highlighted how crucial the women's HIL is for young players like herself. "This league is an incredible platform for us juniors to showcase our talent. The exposure to international players and the opportunity to compete on such a stage is going to be transformative for our development," she concluded.