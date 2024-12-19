Milking Their Passion: Kashmir's Dairy Farmers Are In A Stiff Competition To Achieve Highest Dairy Production

Shudh Dairy Farm, a trailblazing venture in the picturesque village of Krengsoo Mattan, Anantnag, where milk flows abundantly. Sartaj Ahmad Khanday's vision has transformed the dairy since 2021, harnessing the expertise of the Department of Veterinary and the revolutionary Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS). As I spoke with the visionary, Sartaj Ahmad Khanday, he shared his pearls of wisdom:“The IDDS proved to be a game changer for Mr. Sartaj Ahmad, allowing me to start a dairy farming business. With the government's assistance and the expertise of the Department of Veterinary Services, I successfully imported eight high-quality cows from Punjab of Breed HF, setting the groundwork for a prosperous business.”

He added,“Embarking on the journey appeared challenging at first, but I strongly advise aspiring dairy farmers to immerse themselves in a month-long apprenticeship on a functional farm to grasp the intricacies of this industry, where experience is the sole currency that matters.” He continued:“After a few months, I diversified my herd by introducing six Jersey breed cows, complementing my existing HF breed, a strategic move that has yielded remarkable results.” My endeavor to introduce six Jersey breed cows has resulted in a notable increase in milk production as well as a notable improvement in milk quality overall. I'm happy to announce that my business is doing well as a result, bringing me a healthy monthly income of Rs 50,000.

My accomplishments have not only allowed me to support my family but also three other families with a steady income, which has positively impacted their prosperity and well-being.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir must facilitate the smooth transportation of cows from other states to Kashmir, putting an end to the extortionate demands of officials who fleece dairy farmers at every turn. Furthermore, subsidized Soilage and Feed are required to ensure a profitable income for dairy farmers. To optimize income, potential entrepreneurs should choose high-yielding cows that produce 30-40 kilograms of milk each day, which is a big increase over the modest 15-20 kilos. Although the promise of vermicompost has yet to be realized due to site limits, he remains hopeful about its ability to create significant cash.

His clarion plea to youth: avoid unemployment, leverage government schemes, and embark on profitable economic operations like dairy farming that not only empower your family but also help provide job opportunities for others. Become job creators rather than seekers.

Chinar Dairy

Chinar Dairy is an innovative venture launched by Rumais Bhat, 32, an MBA graduate from Pune University, and his cousin Umar Bashir, 38, a bachelor's degree holder from Gandhi College, Srinagar. In late 2020, they embarked on this entrepreneurial journey in the quaint hamlet of Babusipora, Ganderbal, establishing both packaging and processing units, or curd, commonly known as“Zamdodh” in kashmiri holds a cherished place in Kashmiri cuisine is a staple ingredient in various traditional dishes, adding a distinctive tang and creamy texture. Kashmiri households use dahi in popular dishes like Yakhni, a yogurt-based mutton . No wazwaan is complete without a big bowl of Curd or Zamdodh to cool down the celebration!

Beyond its culinary uses, dahi is also valued for its digestive benefits and is often consumed on its own or with rice. Chinar Dairy's innovative packaging in earthen pots enhances this traditional food, preserving its authentic taste and evoking a sense of nostalgia. This traditional packaging keeps the curd cool and supports local potters, thus reviving an age-old craft of Pottery which used to be on the verge of extinction. Rumais Bhat emphasized,“Plastic is detrimental not only to human health but also to the environment. Although switching to plastic packaging could increase our sales sixfold, we refuse to compromise our environmental values.

Rumais Ahmad Added“It's not possible to meet our daily target of earthen pots (matkas) locally, so we have to source from outside vendors.”



The dairy sources its milk from local farmers who follow sustainable and ethical practices. The milk is then carefully processed and packaged in a state-of-the-art facility to ensure freshness and purity. Chinar Dairy takes pride in using traditional methods and recipes to create authentic Kashmiri dahi.

In addition to Dahi, Chinar Dairy also offers a range of other dairy products such as paneer or cheese products are made with the same commitment to quality and taste.

Since its establishment, Chinar Dairy has gained a loyal customer base and has become a trusted name in the dairy industry in Kashmir. The venture has not only provided employment opportunities to the local community but has also contributed to the promotion of sustainable agriculture practices their passion for dairy products and dedication to excellence, Rumais Bhat and Umar Bashir continue to expand Chinar Dairy's product line and reach. They aim to bring the taste of authentic Kashmiri dairy products to a wider audience, both within and outside the region.

Rumais Bhat and Umar Bashir not only provide financial support to local families but also create job opportunities for over twenty families from Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Kupwara, both directly and indirectly.

Products of Chinar Dairy, including the first-ever milk glass bottle of Kashmir, are being delivered at doorsteps.

Additionally, they pioneered the introduction of glass bottles for dairy products in Kashmir, offering doorstep delivery that is hundred percent natural with no hormones and no adulteration. Chinar Dairy caters to bulk orders for weddings, hotels, restaurants, and various functions, recognizing that Kashmiri weddings are incomplete without dahi. They have unveiled a special edition of Kulhad Dahi, enriched with raisins, walnuts, almond kernels, cashews, coconut, pomegranate, and Kashmir's prized saffron.

Special edition of Kulhad Dahi for marriage ceremonies. The names of the bride and groom are scribed on it, with special toppings of dry fruits, pomegranate, and the world's most expensive spice, saffron, along with silver and gold foils

Moreover, they offer personalized packaging,

scribing the names of the bride and groom on the containers. According to Rumais, this initiative has garnered an enthusiastic response from the public, adding an elegant and memorable touch to celebratory events.

Rumais stated,“It's an open market with no competition when it comes to our quality. We are proud of our processing unit, but government intervention is necessary, though the process is often cumbersome. Consequently, we have financed everything ourselves, and it has proven to be a profitable venture.” He also highlighted the ample opportunities available beyond government employment.

Muhammad And Masroor Cow Park

Private Limited

Masroor Ahmad, a dynamic 26-year-old from District Ganderbal and an MBA graduate from the University of Kashmir, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey just a few months ago. Located amidst the serene landscape of Serch, Ganderbal, his dairy farm is complemented by a sprawling orchard adorned with plum and apple trees, where I was greeted by shimmering butterflies and the sweet melodies of birds. Masroor Ahmed oversees a herd of 15 cows, featuring a blend of 6 Punjab and 9 indigenous Kashmiri breeds, including the prized Holstein Friesian HF special.

His passion for dairy farming not only reflects in the care he dedicates to his animals but also in the livelihoods he supports-currently providing for three families. Masroor Ahmad emphasized the robust support he receives from the government, particularly highlighting the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS). Through this initiative, the government subsidized 50% of the cost for the six Holstein Friesian cows he acquired from Punjab, he has been promised assistance in establishing a vermicompost unit, which he believes will generate substantial revenue.

The government has also offered to cover 50% of the costs if he decides to venture into milk processing and packaging. However, Masroor is content with his current focus on dairy farming.

He noted that within three months of starting, he faced no competition and began generating revenue. With 15 cows, he now sells over two quintals of milk on a daily basis, earning an estimated income of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 100,000. Masroor also addressed the common perception of unemployment in Kashmir, urging the youth to leverage government schemes. He believes that by doing so, they can secure their livelihoods and create job opportunities for others.

The author is a columnist and feature writer based in Ganderbal. He x's on @peermohdamir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now