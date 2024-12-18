Agricultural Experts Develop High-Yield, Climate-Resilient Wheat Seeds In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: To address the decline in wheat production, agricultural experts at Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, have developed three new wheat seed varieties that are resistant to climate change and promise higher yields.

According to experts Altafullah and Akhtar Aleem, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 1.4 million tons of wheat annually, while its yearly consumption stands at 5 million tons. With 51% of farming in the province relying on rainfall, climate change and erratic weather patterns over the past five years have severely impacted agriculture.

The experts explained that the new wheat seeds, developed at Tarnab Farm's Agricultural Research Institute, are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. Alongside seed development, farmers are being trained in modern farming techniques, which are expected to help them achieve better production targets.

They further highlighted that rising costs of seeds and fertilizers, coupled with climate challenges, had led many farmers to reduce wheat cultivation. The newly developed seed varieties not only aim to increase wheat production but also contain added zinc and iron, which can help combat various diseases.

This innovation is expected to significantly enhance food security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and support farmers in overcoming the challenges posed by climate change.