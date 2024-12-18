Pawssum's Mobile Vets Bring Comprehensive Pet Care To Melbourne Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pawssum, a provider of mobile veterinary services, is now offering comprehensive pet care directly to the homes of pet owners across Melbourne. Pawssum mobile vets Melbourne bring a wide range of veterinary services to pets in the comfort of their own homes, offering a convenient and stress-free alternative to traditional vet clinics.

Founded in 2016, Pawssum was created with the goal of making veterinary care more accessible and affordable for pet owners. The company was inspired by a friend's need for a house visit when no local vet was available. Today, Pawssum operates Australia-wide, providing at-home services to over 75,000 pet owners with a network of more than 220 veterinary professionals.

"Our mission is to ensure that pets receive the best possible care without the added stress of a trip to the clinic," said Dr. Abby, a Pawssum vet. "Whether it's routine check-ups or emergency services, we aim to deliver quality veterinary care in a calm, familiar environment for both pets and their owners."

Pawssum's mobile vet service covers a broad range of needs, including sick pet examinations, vaccinations, emergency care, and even euthanasia services. The service is available seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., including public holidays, making it a convenient option for busy pet owners.

"One of the greatest advantages of our service is that pets are examined and treated in their own homes," explained Nurse Bec, another member of the Pawssum team. "This reduces the stress that pets often experience when taken to a clinic, and allows for a more personal, relaxed experience during their visit."

In addition to in-home visits, Pawssum also offers TelePet, a service that allows pet owners to consult with a veterinarian via video or chat, further expanding access to veterinary care.

Pawssum's mobile vets in Melbourne are dedicated to providing compassionate and professional care, ensuring that pets remain comfortable and well-cared for in familiar surroundings.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit Pawssum's website or call their customer service team at 1300 343 580.

About Pawssum:

Pawssum is an Australia-based company that provides affordable and accessible at-home veterinary services across the country. With a network of over 220 professional vets, Pawssum is committed to delivering high-quality care to pets in a stress-free environment.

