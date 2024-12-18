K’Taka BJP Chief Completes 1 Year; Seeks PM’S Blessings Amid Leadership Change Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 18 (IANS) Amid rumours of change in leadership, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra met Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday at his office in New Delhi and sought his blessings on the occasion of completion of one term in office.

After the meeting, Vijayendra stated,“I met the Honourable Prime Minister to seek his blessings on completing one year of taking charge as state President. The invaluable moments spent with Prime Minister Modi today have given us rays of inspiration for strengthening the party and contributing to the nation's progress.”

“The guidance and blessings received from him have filled us with boundless enthusiasm to strengthen the party in the state. His words during today's meeting inspired us to design programmes that encourage greater youth participation, not only strengthening the organisation but also contributing to the nation-building process,” Vijayendra stated.

“Our esteemed Prime Minister, who has dedicated himself to building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) with a great resolve and the dedication of a selfless achiever, serves as a constant source of inspiration for workers like us. His work ethic continuously energizes us,” he stated.

The meeting has assumed importance in the backdrop of a section of leadership in the BJP claiming that Vijayendra would be replaced in January.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, senior MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Bellad, MLC C.T. Ravi, Union Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and V. Somanna and other senior leaders are miffed with the functioning of Vijayendra, according to sources.

One of the senior RSS functionaries who is kept out of state politics following the insistence of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa is also working against Vijayendra.

Former Chief Ministers and BJP MPs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar are also not keen on Vijayendra overtaking them, sources in the BJP stated.

All opponents are using MLA Yatnal to challenge and issue humiliating statements against Vijayendra and his father Yediyurappa.

Despite the warning from the party high command, MLA Yatnal had launched fresh attacks on Vijayendra and Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

Following the defeat in the recently-concluded bye-elections for three Assembly constituencies, MLA Yatnal had attacked that father and son (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) should take the responsibility.

However, supporters of Vijayendra claim that he is emerging steadily as the mass leader who can deliver results for the party in the state and if the party fails to groom him, it will suffer.

The party has not been able to produce a mass leader after Yediyurappa who could match the stature of opponents like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.