Iran reaffirms commitment to sovereignty, prepares for embassy reopening in Damascus

(MENAFN) Iran has reaffirmed its strong commitment to defending its national and territorial integrity, with the country’s foreign spokesperson stating that Iran is fully prepared to utilize all available resources to protect these fundamental interests.



At a weekly media briefing in Tehran, Esmail Baqaei addressed several matters, comprising the planned reopening of Iran's embassy in Damascus. Baqaei reaffirmed that the embassy reopening is a major priority and will move forward once the "necessary conditions" are met.



The spokesperson noted that the process would require careful preparation, particularly regarding the security of the embassy and its personnel. While Baqaei did not specify a timeline for the reopening, he stressed that Iran is determined to resume its diplomatic mission in Syria as soon as the required conditions are in place.



Baqaei also reflected on Iran's role in Syria, clarifying that Iran’s presence has never been aimed at territorial expansion or supporting any particular faction. Instead, he emphasized that Iranian military advisers were deployed to Syria to help ensure public safety and combat terrorism, at the invitation of the Syrian government. He reiterated that Iran’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity has remained steadfast throughout the country's involvement.

