Iranian Foreign Minister trips to Cairo for D-8 summit

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Cairo for the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which is set to take place in the Egyptian capital.



The D-8, comprising eight Islamic countries, is focused on enhancing economic cooperation and development among its members. The Foreign Ministers’ meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, will be a key step toward the D-8 leaders’ conference, as ministers aim to sign important documents that will guide the conference’s discussions and shape its agenda.



The 11th of the D-8 Organization will be held on Thursday, with heads of state from the member countries in attendance, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



Originated in 1997, the D-8 Organization includes Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, as well as Malaysia. The next conference will focus on strengthening relations between these countries and promoting cooperation in several areas such as trade, technology, and sustainable growth.

