Experience The Magic Of Hollywood Holidays At MOTIONGATETM Dubai!

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MOTIONGATETM Dubai is set to bring the festive spirit to life with the launch of Holidays, starting December 12. The region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park will be transformed into a stunning winter wonderland, complete with dazzling lights, festive decorations, and holiday cheer. From thrilling attractions to magical encounters, Hollywood Holidays promises rides, thrills, and magical memories for visitors of all ages.











The holiday magic spans across the park's many worlds, each brimming with festive delights. With a lineup of rides and attractions inspired by iconic Hollywood films, guests can enjoy high-speed roller coasters to family-friendly interactive experiences.



Santa's Wish List: At the Hollywood Theater, enjoy a dazzling 30-minute musical show featuring Santa and a talented cast of performers bringing his holiday dreams to life.

King Julien's Holiday Stomp: In the Madagascar Zone, join King Julien for a high-energy dance party filled with festive beats and colorful décor.

Real Chill Christmas: The Penguins of Madagascar add their frosty charm with a hilarious show full of surprises. Smurfmas Storytime: Smurfs Village becomes a snow-dusted wonderland where families can enjoy festive tales, magical dances, and meet-and-greet opportunities with their favorite Smurfs.

The festive spirit extends to the park's streets with the Hollywood Holidays Parade, a vibrant procession of floats, characters, and dancers spreading joy across every corner. Fan-favorite performances like Elf-A-Palooza! and the toe-tapping Candy Cane Rhythm street shows will fill the air with holiday magic. Families and kids will not want to miss the giant holiday mailbox to send their letters directly to Santa in Studio Central. Santa himself may grant a few special wishes, spreading joy and surprises throughout the season.

Families can embark on a journey aboard the North Pole Express, traveling to Santa's Workshop for a memorable visit with Santa and his merry elves. And don't miss the Festive Market, where seasonal treats and warm beverages await.

This season, beloved park characters will also don their most festive attire, ready to meet families and kids across the park. Don't miss the chance to snap a photo with your favourites and share holiday hugs!

A trip to MOTIONGATETM Dubai would not be complete without experiencing the park's 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and exciting meet and greets with the residents of the park. End your magical day gathered around the park's giant Christmas tree, adorned with sparkling lights and decorations, for the perfect photo opportunity. Whether it's the thrilling rides, heartwarming encounters, or festive treats, MOTIONGATETM Dubai ensures every moment is unforgettable.

Hollywood Holidays at MOTIONGATETM Dubai begins December 12 and continues throughout the season. This December, experience Dubai's most enchanting festive destination!