Desperate, Distorts Facts: Chandrasekhar On Cong's Allegations Against HM Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Union and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly criticised the for accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP leader told IANS, "The Congress has become desperate," and accused the party of distorting facts to mislead the public and reviving a strategy of lies and drama in the absence of any concrete vision or intent for the nation.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Congress during its 65 years in power neglected Dr Ambedkar's contributions and disrespected the Constitution.

He said, "The recent parliamentary sessions have made it clear to the people how the Congress failed to uphold the principles of the Constitution."

Chandrasekhar accused the party of rehashing old tactics, such as distorting a past video of Amit Shah to falsely claim that he opposed SC/ST reservations, which was thoroughly debunked earlier.

“This is nothing but political theatrics,” he remarked, adding that the Congress is relying on baseless accusations as part of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's flawed political strategy.

"Congress has no concrete ideas or intent to address the nation's needs, which has driven them to engage in divisive and misleading politics," he claimed.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent post on X against the party, Chandrasekhar said,“PM Modi has rightly pointed out that the Congress has stooped to rotten politics. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party has no vision or plan for the country. The public knows who disrespected Dr Ambedkar, denied him the Bharat Ratna, and even fielded candidates against him in elections.”

The BJP leader further emphasised that the party, under PM Modi, has always honoured Dr Ambedkar and upheld the principles of the Constitution with the utmost respect.“The public has seen through the Congress' lies and political drama,” he added.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in dirty tricks to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and also humiliate the SC/ST communities.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.