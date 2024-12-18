CEO: Azerbaijan's TABIB Leads Efforts In Digitalizing Healthcare Services In Region
Date
12/18/2024 5:12:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
"TABIB leads efforts in digitalizing healthcare services and
enhancing management skills."
Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, said this while
speaking about key steps being taken to digitalize healthcare
services and develop leadership within Azerbaijan's medical
institutions at the Healthcare Administrators Summit 2024,
Azernews reports.
“TABIB is taking important steps towards developing the
management skills of the heads of its subordinate medical
institutions, effective resource management, digitalization of the
healthcare sector, application of innovative innovations, and
harmonization of service standards with modern requirements,”
Gurbanov said, emphasizing the agency's commitment to
modernization.
A significant initiative, he noted, is the collaboration with
Ankara University to improve hospital management skills.“The
organization of repeated training on the topic of 'Hospital
Management' at Ankara University within the framework of the
'Protocol on Provision of Educational Services and Scientific
Cooperation' signed between the State Agency for Compulsory Health
Insurance and Ankara University is also a positive step,” Gurbanov
explained. He added that this cooperation resulted in the signing
of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between TABIB, the
State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, and Ankara
University.
Gurbanov also discussed TABIB's efforts in the digital
transformation of healthcare, particularly the implementation of
live and online queue systems.“Live and online queue systems have
been organized in our medical institutions to minimize the density
of patients,” he said, highlighting the pilot project being carried
out in Yeni Klinik. He noted that the system will be extended to
five more medical institutions by 2024.
He wrapped up by proudly announcing that Yeni Klinik had
achieved the EMRAM 6 accreditation from the HIMSS organization,
making it the first medical facility in the South Caucasus to
receive this recognition.“The achievement of the EMRAM 6
accreditation certificate of the internationally renowned HIMSS
organization for Yeni Klinik, which operates under the jurisdiction
of TABIB for the first time in the South Caucasus, is also one of
the successes of Azerbaijani healthcare,” Gurbanov concluded.
