CEO: Azerbaijan's TABIB Leads Efforts In Digitalizing Healthcare Services In Region

"TABIB leads efforts in digitalizing healthcare services and enhancing management skills."

Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, said this while speaking about key steps being taken to digitalize healthcare services and develop leadership within Azerbaijan's medical institutions at the Healthcare Administrators Summit 2024, Azernews reports.

“TABIB is taking important steps towards developing the management skills of the heads of its subordinate medical institutions, effective resource management, digitalization of the healthcare sector, application of innovative innovations, and harmonization of service standards with modern requirements,” Gurbanov said, emphasizing the agency's commitment to modernization.

A significant initiative, he noted, is the collaboration with Ankara University to improve hospital management skills.“The organization of repeated training on the topic of 'Hospital Management' at Ankara University within the framework of the 'Protocol on Provision of Educational Services and Scientific Cooperation' signed between the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and Ankara University is also a positive step,” Gurbanov explained. He added that this cooperation resulted in the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between TABIB, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, and Ankara University.

Gurbanov also discussed TABIB's efforts in the digital transformation of healthcare, particularly the implementation of live and online queue systems.“Live and online queue systems have been organized in our medical institutions to minimize the density of patients,” he said, highlighting the pilot project being carried out in Yeni Klinik. He noted that the system will be extended to five more medical institutions by 2024.

He wrapped up by proudly announcing that Yeni Klinik had achieved the EMRAM 6 accreditation from the HIMSS organization, making it the first medical facility in the South Caucasus to receive this recognition.“The achievement of the EMRAM 6 accreditation certificate of the internationally renowned HIMSS organization for Yeni Klinik, which operates under the jurisdiction of TABIB for the first time in the South Caucasus, is also one of the successes of Azerbaijani healthcare,” Gurbanov concluded.