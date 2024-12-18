Zomato Faces Backlash For Overpriced Water Bottles At Concert Netizens Say, 'Looting The Public'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social storm has erupted after Hyderabad-based techie Pallab De accused Zomato of inflating the price of water bottles at a concert venue. He shared photos of water counters and an receipt showing he paid ₹200 for two bottles, which are otherwise priced at ₹10 each. The post quickly went viral, triggering outrage among users.

“How is Zomato allowed to sell Rs. 10 water bottles for Rs. 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?” wrote Pallab De.

Zomato responded by apologising, clarifying that they were only the ticketing partner for the event and not the organisers. They assured users that the feedback would help them improve future events.

“Hi Pallab, we're sorry for your experience. While we weren't the event organizers but the ticketing partner, we've noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward,” Zomato replied.

However, the explanation seems to have failed to calm angry social media users, who shared their frustration online.

One user sarcastically commented,“Because Zomato only serves water to the poor,” hinting at the unreasonable pricing. Another user criticised the practice as unethical, stating,“Ganda hai par dhanda hai yeh (It's dirty but it's business)”.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed outrage over such practices, saying,“Had hai matlab sirf public ko lootna hain” (This is just about looting the public). One user called it“outright theft” and urged everyone to raise their voices against such exploitation.

One social media user took a humorous dig, asking,“Jate kyu ho aise bhikmange concerts me (Why do you even go to such beggarly concerts?).”