Magic for the whole family: The Fairly OddParents enchant RiC TV from January 2025!

Munich, December 18th 2024 – Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1) is pleased to announce the exclusive broadcast of the first two seasons of the award-winning hit series“The Fairly OddParents” starting January 1, 2025, on RiC TV. The series will air daily at 7:00 PM, offering magical adventures, humor, and exciting entertainment for young and old alike. The critically acclaimed series tells the story of 10-year-old Timmy Turner, whose life is turned upside down by his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. With lots of humor and magic, the two grant Timmy's wishes - though not always as planned. Guaranteed fun for the whole family! Thanks to RiC TV's new frequency, the cult series is easily available to all viewers via cable, satellite, or IPTV. Starting January 2025, it's time to tune in and experience magical moments together with Cosmo, Wanda, and Timmy! Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of YFE, explains:

"The premiere of 'The Fairly OddParents' on RiC TV underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, family-friendly content. This series combines imagination, humor, and positive values, making it a perfect fit for our philosophy. We invite all viewers to discover RiC TV's new frequency and embark on a magical journey."



About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

Based in Munich, Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker: RTV) is a leading producer and distributor of premium children's and family programming. YFE manages one of Europe's largest independent content libraries. Each piece is carefully curated to be educational, entertaining, and free of violence. The company also operates the globally recognized Pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV," the free-to-air channel "RiC TV," as well as numerous mobile and digital platforms. In December 2021, YFE entered a strategic alliance with Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as a key shareholder to advance a global "Content with a Purpose" strategy.

