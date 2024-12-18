EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability

Lenzing receives top position in the global Canopy Hot Button Ranking 2024

Global ranking standard evaluates sustainable performance of global cellulosic fiber producers Lenzing once again among top companies with a score of 33 out of 40 Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, achieved first place in the global 2024 Hot Button Ranking of the Canadian non-profit organization Canopy. This year, Lenzing improved its score from 32 to 33 out of 40, placing it in the“Leading in CanopyStyle commitments” category, denoted by a dark green shirt. This status reflects Lenzing's strong leadership in sustainable practices and alignment with the highest environmental standards. In this highly respected textile and apparel industry ranking, Canopy evaluates the performance of global producers of regenerated cellulosic fibers in the fields of sustainable sourcing, transparency, and innovation. Lenzing's high score reflects its strong commitment to environmental and social sustainability and positions it as a reliable partner for eco-conscious brands and customers. “We are delighted that our efforts to make continuous progress and find solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time have been recognized and appreciated,” says Rohit Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.“At the same time, standards and rankings such as Canopy's show us where we still have untapped potential and can improve further. These results motivate us to continue to do our best to take care of our customers and bring about the transformation to a green and clean industry,” says Aggarwal. In its 2024 ranking, Canopy recognized Lenzing for its commitment to protecting ancient and endangered forests, for example. Lenzing has actively integrated next-generation fiber solutions into its production, demonstrating innovation in creating sustainable alternatives and reducing dependence on virgin resources. This positions Lenzing as a pioneer in the transformation of the industry towards circular and resource-efficient production systems. Lenzing also performed well on other criteria, such as supply chain traceability. Click here to access the executive summary of the Canopy evaluation and find out more details.

About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission's“Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023

Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (FTE): 7,917



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

