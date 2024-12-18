Qatar Marks Nat'l Day On Dec. 18, Celebrates Achievements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (News report by Saud Al-Ajmi)

DOHA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar marks its national day on Wednesday, December 18, celebrating the country's achievements throughout the decades, which made it one of the most important countries in the GCC region if not the world.

On December 18, 1878, Jassem bin Mohammad Al-Thani, the founder of Qatar, succeeded his father Sheikh Muhammad bin Al-Thani. He led the country towards unity and development.

In recent years, Qatar achieved huge leaps that met the ambition of its citizens and made the country an exemplary nation in successfully implementing plans for sustainable development.

Nationally, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said during the opening of the Shura (consultation) council session in October that the national economy continued to grow in 2023 with a GDP increase of 1.2 percent, the hydrocarbon sector by 1.4 and a 1.1 percent growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector.

According to estimations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the national economic growth in Qatar will reach around two percent by the end of this year with annual mid-range growth of 4.1 percent between 2025 and 2029, which would come through expansion in natural gas and transformative projects in addition to the third national development strategy.

Inflation continues to decrease during the current year, settling at 1.4 percent last July, indicated the IMF, noting that inflation was at five and three percent back in 2022 and 2023 respectively, which reflected successful financial policies by the state to ensure smooth supplies, availability of products, and control of prices.

The IMF predicted that mid-range inflation numbers would be at two percent especially with Qatar managing to lower its general debt by 73 percent from the GDP in 2020 to under 44 percent by the end of 2023.

In October 2023, Qatar set the cornerstone for the expansion of the northern refinery in the Ras Laffan industrial city, a step focusing on bolstering Qatar's natural gas production internationally.

Qatar also displayed interest in boosting its environmental commitments launching the first green fund in the GCC region, an international-standard venture aimed at funding sustainable and green projects through the issuing of green government bonds at international debt markets.

On the political scale, the Qatari leadership approved back in November amendments for the permanent constitution of the country after the referendum showed 90.6 percent were in favour.

In regards to foreign policy, the Qatari leadership affirmed its steadfast stances on issues pertaining to Gulf, Arab, and Islamic relations, saying that cooperation amongst the latter parties was key to facing regional and international challenges.

Qatar's reputation as a peacemaker has been more prevalent in recent years with achievements such as the September 2023 prisoners exchange between the US and Iran, the efforts to reach a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip since November 2023, and the release of hostages adding to this reputation Doha was the venue for several prominent events including the December 2023 44th GCC Summit, the Expo Qatar from October 2023 to March 2024, the AFC Asian Cup in January 2024 -- which came after the outstanding FIFA 2022 World Cup -- and more events of high magnitude that brought international attention to Qatar.

As for Qatar Vision 2030, the grand plan, devised in 2008, would focus on overall sustainable development that would achieve development, which would be deeply rooted in the country's traditions and ethos.

Onwards to Qatar relations with its GCC brothers, specifically Kuwait, the two countries had shared mutual respect and interest in the development of relations and joint projects.

The strength of ties led Qatar to the name of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor, an infrastructural project opened in 2010 in Qatar named after the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ties also saw rapid development in all aspects and in 2002; the joint high committee was established to look into all venues of cooperation.

Commercial exchange in the three years grew by 88 percent to reach USD two billion in 2023 compared to USD one billion in 2020.

On joint investments, companies from both countries usually participate in business ventures. In the 2020 edition of the "Made in Qatar" exhibition in Kuwait some 220 Qatari companies took part in the events and in January of the same year, Kuwait signed a long-term 15-year agreement with Qatar to import natural gas from 2022 until 2036 with the deal involving the export of 3 million tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar to Al-Zour port in Kuwait.

Back in August, QatarEnergy and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) agreed to export three million tons of LNG to Kuwait within 15 years.

In February, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AL-Sabah headed an official delegation to Qatar on a state visit.

His Highness the Amir's Envoy, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also participated in the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit held in October in the Qatari capital, Doha. (end) sss