Moscow, Ankara discuss Syria's future post-Assad regime

(MENAFN) Moscow is in ongoing discussions with Ankara about Syria’s future following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, according to Russia’s consul general in Istanbul.



In a year-end press briefing, Andrey Buravov highlighted the significance of collaboration between the two nations, given their longstanding relations with Syria.



“We are exploring what can be done in these new circumstances, taking into account our traditional friendship with Syria and its people,” the Russian envoy stated.



Recalling previous bilateral and multilateral efforts between Ankara and Moscow aimed at stabilizing Syria, Buravov added “Contacts between our countries continue in various formats under the new conditions. Through these engagements, we hold consultations to protect our national interests, while international discussions occur at different levels.”



He emphasized the importance of ensuring that "the interests of the two countries do not conflict," noting that this is a priority they are actively working on and will continue to address.



Buravov also underscored the strong bilateral ties formed through long-term cooperation, saying, "As neighboring countries, we share the common goal of a democratic, economically strong, and non-threatening Syria."

