Belgium-Based NGO Claims Israel Soldier 'Terminator' In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Dec 18 (Daily Mirror) – Belgium-based NGO Hind Rajab Foundation has accused that Gal Ferenbook, an Israeli soldier allegedly responsible for the death of a Palestinian civilian and the degrading of the body, is now in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



The Foundation claimed that it has formally urged Sri Lankan authorities to arrest Ferenbook, known as the“terminator' for his role in killing Palestinian civilians, and cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC). A formal complaint has been lodged with the ICC, and the case has been communicated to to issue an international Red Notice for his apprehension, they said.

According to the Foundation, on August 9, 2024, Ferenbook, a member of Company B, Sayeret Golani, posted a video on his Instagram account showing him inside an armored personnel carrier (APC) in Gaza, viewing the remains of a deceased Palestinian civilian on the vehicle's monitor. The Foundation claimed Ferenbook is seen laughing and boasting about his involvement in the killing, treating the deceased as a war trophy and violating international humanitarian law by showing disregard for the dignity of the deceased.

“The presence of Ferenbook in Sri Lanka offers a crucial opportunity to hold him accountable. Sri Lankan authorities, the ICC and Interpol must act swiftly to ensure justice and demonstrate that impunity for such atrocities will not be tolerated,” the

Foundation

said.

However, when contacted, Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne from the Public Security Ministry said that the Ministry had not received specific information regarding the matter.