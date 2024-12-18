Ambedkar’S Vision Is What Elevated Us All: K’Taka CM Writes To HM Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 18 (IANS) Taking objection to the statements made by the Union Home in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday stated that had B.R. Ambedkar not been born he (Siddaramaiah) might have been herding cattle in his village and Amit Shah would have been running a scrap business in his hometown.

In his open letter addressed to HM Amit Shah, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“Had Dr. Ambedkar not been born, I wouldn't have had the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister today. I might have been herding cattle in my village.

“Our senior leader, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, wouldn't have risen to lead the AICC and he might have been working in a factory in Kalaburagi. We owe every step of our progress and dignity to Babasaheb and the Constitution he gave us.”

“Not just me, without Dr Ambedkar's contributions, you (Amit Shah) too wouldn't be the Home Minister today. Instead, you might have been running a scrap business in your hometown.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your colleague, might still be selling tea at a railway station. Babasaheb's vision is what elevated us all. Even the Prime Minister might admit this, and so should you,” he underlined.

“First, let me congratulate you for finally speaking the truth by openly revealing the BJP's real opinion about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Your statement in Parliament (18-12-2024) didn't surprise us; we already knew your party's true mindset. But now, the entire country has seen your lack of respect for the architect of the Indian Constitution.

“Standing in the very Parliament that runs under his Constitution and calling his memory a 'habit' shows your arrogance. Congratulations, Mr. Shah, for this shameless act,” the CM stated.

“Do not attempt to mislead the nation by saying, 'I have immense respect for Babasaheb, and my words were twisted.' We are not gullible. Own up to your words and face the nation,” he charged.

“For us, Ambedkar is not a 'fashion' but an eternal inspiration. As long as we breathe, as long as the Sun and Moon shine on this Earth, Ambedkar's legacy will endure.

“The more you try to diminish his memory, the stronger it will rise to guide us forward. While your sycophants might have clapped at your arrogance, remember this: Millions across this country, who have gained equality and dignity because of Babasaheb, are condemning you,” he maintained.

“Your hatred for Ambedkar is not new to those who know history. Why did your ideological parent, the RSS, reject the Constitution written by Babasaheb during his lifetime? Historical records document the statements of RSS leaders like Hedgewar, Golwalkar, and Savarkar against the Constitution.

“You may try to suppress these truths, but they cannot be erased. Your remarks in Parliament are just an extension of that long-standing RSS ideology,” CM Siddaramaiah alleged in his letter.