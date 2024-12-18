(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia's Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday the arrest of the individual responsible for the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov. The suspect is reportedly an Uzbek national working for Ukraine.

The FSB stated on December 18 that the arrest followed joint investigative operations with Russia's of Internal Affairs and Investigative Committee. The suspect was detained after thorough investigative efforts.

According to the report, the arrested individual is a 29-year-old Uzbek recruited by Ukrainian special services. Russia claims the suspect entered Moscow under instructions from Ukrainian operatives.

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine's security services of orchestrating the assassination, which involved a bomb planted in an electric scooter in Moscow on Tuesday. Ukrainian security services have taken responsibility for the attack.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned that Kyiv's leadership would face“imminent retaliation” in response to the assassination.

The arrest of the suspect highlights the ongoing escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides exchanging accusations amidst a backdrop of conflict and political strife.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram