Russia Arrests Suspect In General Kirillov's Assassination
Date
12/18/2024 5:02:33 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia's federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday the arrest of the individual responsible for the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov. The suspect is reportedly an Uzbek national working for Ukraine.
The FSB stated on December 18 that the arrest followed joint investigative operations with Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Investigative Committee. The suspect was detained after thorough investigative efforts.
According to the report, the arrested individual is a 29-year-old Uzbek citizen recruited by Ukrainian special services. Russia claims the suspect entered Moscow under instructions from Ukrainian operatives.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine's security services of orchestrating the assassination, which involved a bomb planted in an electric scooter in Moscow on Tuesday. Ukrainian security services have taken responsibility for the attack.
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned that Kyiv's leadership would face“imminent retaliation” in response to the assassination.
The arrest of the suspect highlights the ongoing escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides exchanging accusations amidst a backdrop of conflict and political strife.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN18122024000228011069ID1109006389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.