Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Drug Courier Brendan Paul Cleared Of Charges - Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) player Brendan Paul, previously accused of being Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier, has been cleared of all charges. His lawyer informed PEOPLE that the case was“formally dismissed in its entirety.”

Paul's lawyer, Brain Bieber, said, "Brendan accepted the prosecutor's offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety."

Paul was arrested in March for cocaine and marijuana possession. In May, he joined a pretrial diversion program, which he has now completed, leading to the dismissal of his charges. This comes amid Diddy being alleged of multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. However, he has denied all the charges.

Diddy in a statement that he shared in December last year, said, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," Diddy added according to PEOPLE.

His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Three men sued Sean“Diddy” Combs in New York last week saying that he drugged and raped them.

The lawsuits, which were filed anonymously in a state court, add to a wave of sexual assault litigation against the rapper, producer and record executive as he also faces federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Thomas Giuffra, a New York attorney who filed Thursday's lawsuits on the men's behalf, said Combs used his power and wealth to take advantage of the accusers and then ensured their silence through threats and fear.

“This is a long overdue opportunity for the victims to take the power back after carrying the burden of the assaults in silence for several years,” he said in a statement.“While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them, it enables the survivors to regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.”

Attorneys for Combs, 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records, said the claims are baseless.