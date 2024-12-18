IIQS Qatar Chapter Hosts Continuing Professional Development Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IIQS Qatar Chapter, a professional organisation for Indian Quantity Surveyors, hosted a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) event on 11 December 2024 at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Doha.

As part of the event, the distinguished speaker shared his knowledge on the“Expert Determination and Expert Witness” matters in detail by the Speaker Phillip Smeed, Director of M/s. AG Consultancy, Qatar.

Many of the IIQS Qatar Chapter members attended the event with the goal of enhancing their professional excellence, knowledge, and skills in the field of Quantity Surveying through this event.

Among the participants there were many representatives of various organizations, including construction companies, consulting firms,

and government sector professionals.

As part of the opening remarks, Ganesh Mahadev Kadam, Membership Manager of IIQS Qatar Chapter, welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of CPD events for the development of the profession, and Dayanidhi Dhandapany, Vice President of IIQS, introduced the Speaker Phillip Smeed to the audience and Smeed delivered an informative and insightful presentation on“Expert Determination and Expert Witness” that is of paramount importance to the construction industry.

The Speaker discussed a wide range of complex matters arising from construction disputes, the way forward to deal with Expert Determination and Expert Witness mechanisms to enforce dispute resolution amicably.

An interactive Q&A session has been arranged followed by the Speaker's presentations, where attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and

seek clarifications from the Speaker.

Upon delivering this CPD, Kiran Kumar Podakanti President of IIQS Qatar Chapter, honoured the Speaker Mr Phillip Smeed by presenting a memento as token of appreciation. Dayanidhi Dhandapany, Vice President of IIQS, presented a souvenir to Mr Venkat Reddy, Vice President Finance in recognition of the completion of 10 years of exemplary voluntary services to the IIQS Qatar MC.

Kiran Kumar Podakanti President of IIQS Qatar Chapter, gave the vote of thanks at the end of the event. His appreciation went out to Smeed for his insightful presentation and thought-provoking discussion, as well as the attendees for their participation and contributions to the event's success.

The event was well-received by the attendees, who praised the quality of the presentation, and they also had an opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.