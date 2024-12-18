Japanese Nikkei index starts Wednesday with noticeable decline

(MENAFN) The Japanese began trading on Wednesday with a noticeable decline, reflecting a cautious market sentiment. Investors were seemingly apprehensive amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and fluctuating market conditions, which likely contributed to the drop in the index at the start of the day’s trading.



The Nikkei, which is one of Japan’s key indices, fell by 0.48 percent, ending the session at 39,176.88 points. This decrease marks a continuation of the market's recent volatility, as investors weigh the potential impact of global economic trends, including inflation concerns, interest rate hikes, and geopolitical tensions that could influence market stability in the coming weeks.



In addition to the Nikkei’s drop, the broader Topix index also experienced a decline during the trading session. The Topix, which includes a wider range of stocks and is often viewed as a broader reflection of the Japanese stock market, decreased by 0.22 percent, closing at 2,722.24 points. The relatively smaller drop in the Topix suggests that while there was market weakness, it was not as pronounced across all sectors.



The performance of both indices underscores the cautious mood prevailing among investors in Japan. As the market remains sensitive to both domestic economic developments and external factors such as global inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks, many investors are opting to take a wait-and-see approach. The decline in both indices signals that traders are closely monitoring ongoing developments, including central bank decisions and global economic trends, to better assess the market’s next direction.

