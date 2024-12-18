US Congress passes temporary legislation to keep federal agency funding until March 14

(MENAFN) Leading Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. have introduced a stopgap measure to maintain funding for agencies through March 14. This move aims to prevent a partial shutdown that could begin on Saturday if the bill is not approved in time.



The proposed legislation is expected to keep the federal budget, currently at nearly USD6.2 trillion, unchanged. It would ensure continued funding for key programs, including those for the military, air traffic control, and federal regulatory activities, maintaining essential government operations without disruption.



Additionally, the bill allocates USD100.4 billion in new emergency funding to assist states like North Carolina and Florida in recovering from recent natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and other severe events. This funding package would address immediate needs arising from these crises.



According to House Republican leadership aides, the emergency funding includes USD29 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, USD21 billion to support farmers impacted by flooding and other losses, and USD10 billion for economic relief for the agricultural sector. If Congress fails to pass the legislation this week, federal agencies will face a partial shutdown starting Saturday.

MENAFN18122024000045015839ID1109005564