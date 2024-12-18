Guanacaste Airport And ICT Inaugurate New Direct American Airlines Connection To Philadelphia

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Guanacaste Airport and ICT Inaugurate New Direct American Connection to Philadelphia ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home



Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads











Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Enjoy the Thrill of Whale Watching in Costa Rica Travel 15 Reasons to Visit Costa Rica Travel Costa Rican Tourism Companies Are Targeting New Markets in Scandinavia and Scotland Travel Plan A Travel Adventure Like A Pro: Here's How You Can Do It Travel Tips for Traveling to Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Meet Sandra León Coto, a Highly Distinguished Chemist with Numerous Contributions to the Sustainability and Development of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Documentary Shows Devastating Impact from Massive Extraction of Marine Shells in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Hosted the International Collective Photography Meeting E.CO/24: Water Stories Culture & Lifestyle Famous International Chef Chris Carpentier on the Flavor of Costa Rica:“I Found It Very Rich and Interesting” Culture & Lifestyle 379 Couples in Costa Rica Have Taken Advantage of the Faster Marriage System

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: December 16, 2024Guanacaste Airport and ICT Inaugurate New Direct American Airlines Connection to Philadelphia By TCRN STAFF December 16, 20240 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - December 16, 2024The Risks of Consuming Drugs or Alcohol Abroad Local News TCRN STAFF - December 16, 2024Resignation of National Health Specialists Would Allow Bringing Foreign Doctors to Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - December 16, 2024Meet Sandra León Coto, a Highly Distinguished Chemist with Numerous Contributions to the Sustainability and Development of Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Guanacaste Airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute inaugurated this Saturday the new seasonal route that connects Costa Rica directly for the first time with Philadelphia International Airport, operated by American Airlines on a Boeing 737. The aircraft landed on Guanacaste soil minutes before 1 p.m., with 100 passengers on board.

The inauguration ceremony was accompanied by a show of traditional dances and marimbas for the passengers boarding this first flight. For their part, the passengers arriving in Guanacaste were surprised with a welcome gift.

“This new connection is more than a flight route; it is a bridge between two cultures.” It creates opportunities for American travelers to experience the Costa Rican lifestyle of“Pura Vida” and for Costa Ricans to discover the vibrant city of Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy.“It is a city where history meets innovation,” expressed Costa Rican Ambassador Catalina Crespo at the inaugural flight ceremony at Philadelphia Airport.

“The opening of this new direct route between Philadelphia and Guanacaste, operated weekly by American Airlines until March 2025, strengthens our country's air connectivity.” It is the only direct connection between Costa Rica and this U.S. city, which strengthens our ability to attract tourists from the main source market,” declared William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

With the start of this new connection from Philadelphia (PHL), American Airlines is expanding its offer of direct flights from Guanacaste, operating up to eight daily flights from its hubs in Charlotte (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), and Chicago. (ORD).

“American has a 35-year history in Costa Rica, and we are proud to further open the doors of Guanacaste to more travelers from around the world, who will now be connected to our Philadelphia hub,” said Rafael Sánchez, Regional Operations Manager for Central America.

According to the latest data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute , between January and October, 1,323,855 Americans entered by air, reaffirming the United States as the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica.

The inaugural flight between Philadelphia (PHL) and Guanacaste (LIR) marks the beginning of one of the four new routes scheduled at Guanacaste Airport for this high season, which started on October 28.

“At Guanacaste Airport, our work in route development is active, and pleasantly, with tangible results, which generates a direct impact on local employment and the economy.” Having managed to extend the high season and reduce the low season's seasonality to just two months allows for a constant flow of visitors.“This season we have 13 airlines operating to 22 international destinations in strategic markets of the United States, Canada, and Europe,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport .-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR