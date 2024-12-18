FCIK Condemns PCC Closure Notices For Stone Crushers And Hot-Mix Plants

FCIK President Shahid Kamili criticized the J&K PCC for its actions, noting that copies of the closure notices are promptly forwarded to the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) for power disconnection and to the Director of Industries and Commerce for deregistration of long-standing units. This denies businesses any opportunity to address the issue, despite their decades of operation.

While highlighting the negative impact these closures, Kamili warned that shutting down these units would disrupt the supply of essential aggregates like sand, gravel, and crushed stone which is the key materials for infrastructure projects such as roads, buildings, and bridges. He also noted that closing the hot-mix plants would severely hinder the development of macadamized roads.

The PCC has been issuing closure notices to numerous stone crushing units and hot mix plants across the valley, particularly in the Lasjan, Summerbugh, and Shalina areas of Budgam district, where approximately 300 units are operating.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, President of the Stone Crusher Owners Association, revealed that around 1,000 stone crushing units are operational across Jammu and Kashmir, each with an average investment of ₹7 crore and providing employment to about 40 people.

He emphasized that these units are registered with Industries and Commerce department and operate fully in compliance with the J&K PCC guidelines having consent to establish and consent to operate as required under law.

He said that these units are classified as“orange” under environmental norms entitled for renewal of consent to operate for a period of 10 years as per the norms set by Central Pollution Control Board.

“However, it is regrettable that the J&K PCC only issues renewals for two years to these units, without providing any clear explanation, despite their website stating that renewals should be valid for eight years,” said Mir, adding that both periods are shorter than those prescribed under GOI guidelines.

Echoing similar concerns, Rafiq Hussain Bhat, President of the Hot Mix Plant Association, pointed out that scores of hot-mix plants and crusher units in Lasjan, Summerbugh, and Shalina have received closure notices over the past few months on the

pretext of noncompliance with Notification S.O. 60, issued under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

He clarified that this notification does not apply to stone crushers and hot-mix plants, as these units operate under the Jammu and Kashmir Stone Crushers/Hot and Wet Mixing Plants Regulation Rules, 2021, and legally procure minor minerals from authorized mining concessionaires.

Rafiq Bhat further shared that the units receiving closure notices are being forced to seek stay orders from the Hon'ble Courts to prevent the PCC from forcibly shutting them down.

The Chamber expressed concern over the nearly year-long delay in obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for title verification and land usage from the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, emphasizing that units should not be penalized for this delay.

“The repeated requirement of basic formalities with each renewal reflects a misinterpretation of regulatory norms, resulting in unnecessary legal complications and obstacles for legitimate businesses which needs to be done away with” stated FCIK.

FCIK has called for the intervention of the Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of J&K PCC to withdraw the arbitrary closure notices and ensure that stone crushers and hot-mix plants operate within the proper legal framework. The Chamber emphasized that these units are vital to the region's economy, and imposing licensing requirements not grounded in law could result in severe economic setbacks and job losses.

