Gomal University Takes Strict Action Over Student's Dance In Female Attire

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The administration of Gomal University has taken serious notice of an incident involving a student dancing in female attire during a recent event. The Vice-Chancellor has ordered strict action against those involved, including the student's dismissal and disciplinary measures against organizers and negligent staff.

According to sources, the incident occurred during an ICIT program at the university, where a student donned women's clothing and performed a dance, prompting outrage from the administration.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah termed the act a violation of the university's disciplinary rules and announced the student's expulsion. He also directed action against the students who organized the program and suspended two faculty members for negligence. An inquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the matter.

A spokesperson for Gomal University stated that such "unethical behavior" will not be tolerated and emphasized that stringent measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents.

"The university's dignity and discipline are of utmost importance, and violations will be met with strict actions," the Vice-Chancellor affirmed.

The administration reiterated its commitment to upholding the institution's values and ensuring a disciplined environment on campus.