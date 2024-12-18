Tom Cruise honors with Navy's highest accolade

(MENAFN) following years of acting as military heroes in movies, is now a real hero in life.



The “Top Gun” main character was honored with the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award among a celebration in London on Tuesday, which documented Cruise’s influence and dedication to the US Navy via his film work.



As stated by a news release, the award is the Navy's highest accolade that someone outside of the Department of the Navy can earn. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gave the honor to Cruise, stated in a statement that “his work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”



Cruise’s work in the film industry have “increased public awareness and appreciation for the Navy’s highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform,” the release announced.



“I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” Cruise reported in a statement. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”



MENAFN18122024000045016953ID1109005370