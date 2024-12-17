Justmarkets Awarded 'Best Broker For Leverage Trading In Vietnam' Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - The multi-asset global broker JustMarkets is thrilled to announce its recognition as the 'Best Broker with High Leverage in Vietnam ' for 2024 by FXEmpire , a leading global portal.





JustMarkets Best Broker for Leverage Trading in Vietnam

Retail traders in Vietnam can take advantage of exceptional leverage options, including up to 1:3000 for forex and metals trading, 1:500 for indices, and 1:200 for energies. These high-leverage opportunities are available for traders with net equity below $1,000, making them particularly accessible.



With seven diverse account types, JustMarkets caters to a wide range of trading preferences, offering commission-free, raw-spread, and swap-free options. Traders can access over 260 CFDs on popular platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and on JustMarkets mobile app.



In their assessment, FXEmpire's experts highlighted JustMarkets' appeal for both casual and advanced traders:



"We determined that JustMarkets is a smart choice for casual traders because of its low minimum deposit requirement and reliable customer support. Meanwhile, advanced traders can benefit from its favorable trading fees and fast execution speeds."



As a client-focused broker, JustMarkets is committed to providing tailored services for traders in Vietnam. The company offers a localized website, customer support, and trading platforms in Vietnamese. Clients can also use the Vietnamese Dong (VND) as a base account currency and enjoy seamless deposit and withdrawal options via local banks in VND.



JustMarkets continues to prioritize convenience and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted broker for Vietnamese traders.











