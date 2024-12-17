Bye, Bye, Chrystia Freeland

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Chrystia Freeland has left the building! No longer a cabinet member, she will stand as a member of parliament. What is all the ruckus about folks?

The Liberal Party will continue and fight to govern this nation and no single person's attitude or actions will change that. There is a lot to think about.

Does Freeland know something we don't know? Did she leave in the nick of time before the collapsed? Is it necessary for her to be a part of the cabinet in order to run the nation's businesses?

Many in Ottawa don't see good things for the Liberals in 2025, with an obvious election to be called and fought. If Freeland remained and ran as a cabinet minister would she win her seat? That is the question. That is why Freeland is running away instead of assuring the nation all will be well while being loyal to her prime minister as she has been for over a decade.

The feminist firebrand has either lost her nerve or she can see the future and respond to it in a prophetic fashion, by protecting herself and her brand. Freeland is building a message of victimhood here, calling out the prime minister for sending her to another posting in a bully-like manner. She is still #2 in the party and administration, but we again must think about why she is fleeing.

Reasons: Canada's politicians have fallen for president-elect Donald Trump's murmurings like rates on a besieged ship. Like children with nothing else to do these professional politicians have fallen for the easiest of social media trappings ... talk about it and let the lips of others wag away.

Is Freeland afraid of Trump? Trump seemingly, does not fancy Freeland.

If Canada's economy is threatened in any way, or the outlook for the Liberal brand in the next election seems horrid, Freeland decided to leave a possible sinking boat before her brand is tarred and feathered.

Freeland has had enough of male testosterone within the Liberal hierarchy or simply wants a change in her lifestyle and possible career challenges.

Those who are strong within the Liberal Party can rely upon others who have shown greatness in their profession like Melonie Jolie. Strong women remain in the party.

It is anyone's guess: Who will be leading the Liberal ship!

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

