Nationwide Trailers Unveils ARC Trailers: New Rugged, Premium, Commercial-Grade Trailers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Trailers is proud to announce the launch of ARC Trailers, a brand born out of necessity and built for excellence. Launched exclusively at Nationwide Trailers' dealerships across the U.S. on December 16, ARC Trailers deliver the durability, thoughtful design, and uncompromising quality that hard-working professionals demand. ARC trailers are rugged, premium, and commercial-grade .

"The trailers we wanted didn't exist-so we built them ourselves. From state-of-the-art manufacturing to second-to-none quality control, ARC Trailers are crafted with purpose and pride," said Chief Strategy Officer, Luke Shanahan. "We're building the trailers we've always wanted to pull. These are trailers we're excited to use ourselves, and proud to put our name on."

At launch, ARC Trailers will feature: Telescopic Dump Trailers, Roll-Off Dump Trailers & Bins, Equipment Trailers, Bumper Pull and Gooseneck Deckover Trailers.

ARC Trailers are designed to get the job done without cutting corners and without nickel-and-diming on the features you need. Built for reliability, ARC Trailers are an investment in quality and value.

ARC Trailers will be available exclusively at all Nationwide Trailers dealerships starting December 16. Locations include Houston, TX Pasadena, TX San Antonio, TX Odessa, TX Ft. Worth, TX Van Alstyne, TX Tulsa, OK Oklahoma City, OK Little Rock, AR Kansas City, MO St. Louis, MO Des Moines, IA

Be among the first to experience the ARC difference. Visit for more information and to find your nearest Nationwide Trailers dealership.

About Nationwide Trailers: As one of the largest trailer dealerships in the country, Nationwide Trailers has built its reputation on quality, service, and trust. With the introduction of ARC Trailers, we're setting a new standard for the trailer industry-one that puts our customers first and never settle for less.

