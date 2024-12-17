End-Of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market To Expand Significantly, Reaching US$ 65.5 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment to Reach US$ 65.5 Bn by 2034, Growing at a 6.0% CAGR from US$ 36.1 Bn in 2023

The global end-of-pipe air pollution control equipment market was valued at US$ 36.1 Bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 65.5 Bn by 2034. The market is driven by stringent environmental regulations, rising cases of respiratory diseases, and the growing need to meet emission limits across industrial sectors.

Analyst Viewpoint

Governments worldwide are enforcing stringent emission regulations, especially for industries such as chemical plants, steel mills, and utilities, driving the demand for end-of-pipe air pollution control technologies. Additionally, the alarming rise in respiratory diseases linked to air pollution is accelerating the adoption of advanced emission control systems. Key players in the market are focusing on developing real-time monitoring and control systems to optimize performance and reduce environmental impact. Key players in the market are focusing on developing real-time monitoring and control systems to optimize performance and reduce environmental impact.Market IntroductionEnd-of-pipe air pollution control equipment helps reduce or eliminate the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere. These systems are essential for processes such as effluent treatment and filtration across industries including power systems, food processing, raw material refining, and nuclear power plants.Key technologies include:.Adsorbers: Used for VOC removal through gas adsorption..Fabric Filters: Ideal for particulate matter (PM) control..Scrubbers: Remove harmful gases through liquid absorption..Catalytic Converters: Break down harmful emissions into harmless compounds..Electrostatic Precipitators: Efficiently trap PM using electrical charges.Activated carbon remains the most widely used adsorbent due to its high surface area and efficiency in removing gaseous pollutants.Market Drivers1. Surge in Focus to Meet Emission LimitsGovernments are enforcing strict regulations to limit industrial emissions:.The European Union's Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) mandates the adoption of advanced emission control systems to prevent air pollution..Air pollutants such as ozone (O3), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and particulate matter (PM) are being targeted.Fabric filters are playing a key role in addressing PM pollution. Approximately 96% of the EU's urban population is exposed to unsafe levels of PM2.5, necessitating the adoption of advanced pollution control solutions.2. Rise in Respiratory DiseasesAir pollution is a leading cause of respiratory diseases such as:.Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).Asthma.Chronic BronchitisIn 2020, global COPD prevalence stood at 10.6%, affecting 480 million people. This figure is expected to rise to 592 million cases by 2050, emphasizing the urgent need for effective emission control equipment.

Regional Outlook

Leading Region: Europe

Europe dominated the market in 2023, driven by stringent emission regulations and initiatives such as the European Green Deal (EGD)'s Zero Pollution Action Plan. The EU aims to reduce premature deaths caused by PM2.5 by 55% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Asia Pacific: High Growth Potential

Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in demand due to rising air pollution levels and increasing cases of respiratory diseases. Between 2010 and 2017, 21.4 million deaths in Asia were attributed to chronic respiratory diseases. Countries like India and China are investing heavily in air pollution control technologies to mitigate health risks. Countries like India and China are investing heavily in air pollution control technologies to mitigate health risks.Market SegmentationBy Product Type.Power System Controls.Food Processing Controls.Raw Material Refining Controls.Nuclear Power Plant Controls.OthersBy Equipment Type.Adsorbers.Fabric Filters.Scrubbers.Catalytic Converters.Electrostatic Precipitators.OthersBy Application.Acid Gas Control.Gas Scrubbing.Mercury Control.Particulate Matter Control.OthersBy End-user.Government & Utility.Industrial Sector.Commercial Sector.Residential Sector.OthersRegions Covered.North America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaCompetitive LandscapeKey players are focusing on developing advanced solutions for VOC removal, energy efficiency, and ease of installation. Leading companies profiled in the market include:.ALSTOM SA.A TEC Production & Service GmbH.FLSmidth.Fisia Babcock Environment GmbH (Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd.).Hosokawa Micron Group.Termokimik Corporation.Wood Plc.ValmetKey Developments.February 2024: OK Play India partnered with Mann & Hummel to launch products such as Mobile Air Purifiers and Filter Cubes to tackle air pollution..April 2024: Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. acquired Young & Bertke Air Systems Company to expand its industrial pollution control capabilities.ConclusionThe global end-of-pipe air pollution control equipment market is expected to witness robust growth, driven by regulatory pressure, rising respiratory diseases, and technological advancements. Europe leads the market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth region due to increasing air pollution concerns. 