Rahul, Jadeja, Brave Tailenders Help India Avoid Follow-On

Jadeja (77, 123b, 7×4, 1×6) and Rahul (84, 139, 8×4) were the heavy-lifters in India's 252 for nine when bad light forced an early close to the day.

Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who showed appreciable gumption, are holding the fort for India.

The visitors trail Aussies by 193 runs. But they wouldn't mind that one bit as Australia will now have to bat again and forcing a result in three sessions looks an improbable target, considering the Brisbane weather pattern.

The city is bracing up for rain and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday.

A quick word of appreciation is also required for No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep for knocking down the 33 runs required to go past the follow-on mark of 246.

The much-awaited moment came when Akash crunched Pat Cummins over gully for a boundary.

When these two joined forces, India were reeling at 213 for 9 after Jadeja was dismissed off a Cummins' snorter.

But while resuming from a wafer-thin overnight score of 51 for four, India needed someone to offer fight, and Rahul, India's standout batter in this series so far, did precisely that.

Rahul displayed admirable technical nous to withstand the stern test posed by the Australian bowlers to take the game deep into the day.

A nine toes down Rahul and an equally feisty Jadeja added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, and it was the first sign of India's fight.

There was a moment of massive fortune too for Rahul when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first ball of the day from Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt, notching his 17th Test fifty.

Once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his colleagues.

Jadeja added 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Nitish Reddy to keep India afloat.

Bumrah and Akash added 39 runs to put the smiles back on their faces, as Aussies dearly missed the metronomical Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the series with a calf injury.

