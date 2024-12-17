'She Is A Good Hindu': Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna After Ramayana Jibe Against Daughter Sonakshi Sinha

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha lashed out at veteran Mukesh Khanna on Tuesday following 'distasteful' jibes against his daughter. The remarks came even as Sonakshi Sinha penned a lengthy note on social urging the Ramayana to avoid making“news at the expense” of her and her family.

“I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion? She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone” reports quoted the actor-turned-politician as saying.

Shatrughan Sinha also lauded Sonakshi as a“daughter that any father would be proud to have” - contending that failing to answer a question about the Ramayana did not disqualify her from“being a good Hindu”.

Sonakshi Sinha had made waves in 2019 after answering a question about the Hindu epic incorrectly during her appearance on popular quiz show“Kaun Banega Crorepati”. Khanna had criticised her at the time and recently recounted the incident during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

“People got angry: 'She doesn't know'. I said it's not Sonakshi's fault...it's her father's fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?” he had opined.

The remark had also prompted a sharp rebuttal from the Bollywood star on social media. Sonakshi said though she "blanked out" during her appearance on "KBC", she wondered how Khanna could forget the lessons to "forgive and forget" taught by Lord Ram himself".

“... The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing,” she wrote on Instagram.

"If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness," added the "Dahaad" star.





(With inputs from agencies)