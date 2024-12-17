Private Tuition By Govt Teachers Banned In Anantnag
Date
12/17/2024 3:19:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday banned private tuition by government teachers, and warned of disciplinary action against the violators.
“In view of the directions issued by the School Education Department from time to time and the clear instructions already circulated by this office, all lecturers, masters and teachers working under the administrative control of this office are directed not to practice private tuition, employment in any private institution or coaching centre,” a circular issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Anantnag, said.
The circular also advised all DDOS/HOls to certify that“no lecturer, master or teacher is unauthorisedly involved in private tuition/coaching”.
“If any teaching staff is found violating the directives, strict action shall be taken against the person involved, as it amounts to a serious violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Service Conduct Rules, 1971,” the CEO said in the circular.
The official also said the zonal-level monitoring committees constituted earlier have been instructed to maintain a strict vigil and promptly report any violation of the directives to his office.
“Any deviation shall invite disciplinary action as warranted under rules,” the circular warned.
