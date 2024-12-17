Japan Relies On Clean Energy
Date
12/17/2024 3:15:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Japan aims to have renewable energy sources account for up to 50
percent of its electricity mix by fiscal year 2040, with nuclear
energy contributing another 20 percent, Azernews
reports .
As the world's second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas
and a major consumer of Middle Eastern oil, Japan's ambitious
energy plans are drawing significant attention from global oil,
gas, and coal producers, as noted by Reuters.
Thermal energy consumption, particularly from inefficient
coal-fired power plants, is expected to decrease from 68.6 percent
in 2023 to around 30-40 percent by 2040.
While the previous energy strategy emphasized decarbonization,
recent geopolitical risks-such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine
war-have led to an increased focus on energy security and
resilience.
Forecasts for 2040 predict a 12-22 percent rise in electricity
demand compared to 2023 levels. However, all targets remain
preliminary and are subject to adjustment based on evolving global
circumstances and technological advancements in the energy
sector.
Interestingly, Japan's push towards renewables comes amid a
global shift towards green energy, with countries worldwide
intensifying efforts to reduce their carbon footprints and
transition to more sustainable energy systems. However, Japan's
reliance on nuclear energy remains controversial, particularly
following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, and is a point of contention
among environmental and political groups.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109004193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.