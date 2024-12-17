Japan Relies On Clean Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan aims to have sources account for up to 50 percent of its electricity mix by fiscal year 2040, with nuclear energy contributing another 20 percent, Azernews reports .

As the world's second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas and a major consumer of Middle Eastern oil, Japan's ambitious energy plans are drawing significant attention from global oil, gas, and producers, as noted by Reuters.

Thermal energy consumption, particularly from inefficient coal-fired power plants, is expected to decrease from 68.6 percent in 2023 to around 30-40 percent by 2040.

While the previous energy strategy emphasized decarbonization, recent geopolitical risks-such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war-have led to an increased focus on energy security and resilience.

Forecasts for 2040 predict a 12-22 percent rise in electricity demand compared to 2023 levels. However, all targets remain preliminary and are subject to adjustment based on evolving global circumstances and technological advancements in the energy sector.

Interestingly, Japan's push towards renewables comes amid a global shift towards green energy, with countries worldwide intensifying efforts to reduce their carbon footprints and transition to more sustainable energy systems. However, Japan's reliance on nuclear energy remains controversial, particularly following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, and is a point of contention among environmental and political groups.