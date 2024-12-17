PM Modi Stresses Skilling And Start-Ups To Leverage India's Demographic Dividend

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 17 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi addressed the 4th National of Chief Secretaries in Delhi from December 13 to 15, 2024, focusing on comprehensive strategies for India's development.

The three-day conference centred on the theme of 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling – Leveraging the Demographic Dividend,' bringing together chief secretaries and senior officials from across the country.

During the conference, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of Pro-People Pro-active Good Governance (P2G2) as a critical approach to achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.'

He particularly emphasised the potential of start-ups in Tier 2 and 3 cities, urging states to create supportive environments for entrepreneurial growth and facilitate connections with the banking system.

The discussions covered multiple critical sectors, including manufacturing, services, rural non-farm employment, urban development, renewable energy, and circular economy.

Special attention was given to promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skill initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities that could help India transition from a middle-income to a high-income country.

Key recommendations included simplifying administrative compliances, encouraging citizen participation, and focusing on reform and transformation.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of technological integration, such as digitising old manuscripts and updating the PM GatiShakti platform to include environmental and disaster-related indicators.

In the health sector, Modi called for addressing obesity through the Fit India Movement and expressed confidence in making India tuberculosis-free by the end of 2025.

He also highlighted the potential of the GOBARdhan programme in converting waste into wealth and suggested exploring viability gap funding for e-waste recycling.

The conference featured special sessions on frontier technologies and the Karmayogi initiative, emphasising the potential for technological convergence and capacity building in governance.

The Prime Minister drew inspiration from the country's freedom movement, urging Indians to work collectively towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to collaborative action, women-led development, and a multifaceted approach to economic and social progress across urban and rural landscapes.

