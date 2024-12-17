Swiss Parliament Sets International Cooperation Budget

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament has finally agreed on the budget for international cooperation for the years 2025 to 2028.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives agreed to a compromise proposal from the Senate to approve a reduction of CHF151 million in the commitment credit for the International Cooperation Strategy (IC).

At the request of its Foreign Affairs Committee, the House of Representatives followed the Senate with 124 votes in favor, 60 against and no abstentions.

This means that no cuts will be made to aid for Ukraine: the large chamber revised its narrow decision last Thursday to allocate CHF1.3 billion instead of CHF1.5 billion for Ukraine. The cut had not found a majority in the Senate.

The deal is therefore ready for the final vote.